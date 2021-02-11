PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot seven times in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Police said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of North Park Avenue.
Police said the victim was shot once in his left shoulder, once in his abdomen, once in his left arm, once in his groin, twice in his right thigh and once in his left calf.
According to police, he was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.
Authorities said there are no arrests at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.