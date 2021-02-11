PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Processing information quickly and making split-second decisions is critical on the field. What if you had to that, but couldn’t see?

“Your eyes are your superpower,” said Dionne Bingham.

“I use that to motivate me, because I know I can do anything,” Isaiah Bingham said.

At two months old, Isaiah was diagnosed with optic nerve damage in both eyes, a condition which doctors believed would limit his athletic endeavors.

“The first doctor said, all he’ll do is swim,” his mom said. “I said, ‘Thank you for your time, we won’t be back.’”

Now 11 years old, Isaiah is thriving.

“You decided to give football a try, is there any reason why?” CBS3’s Pat Gallen asked.

“Yes, I wanted to hit somebody,” Isaiah said.

“He can’t see like everybody else, and his peripheral vision isn’t there, so how’s he going to see somebody coming at him?” his mom said.

“My coach gave me the nickname ‘Vision,’ not because of my eyes but because I see things differently,” said Isaiah.

The nickname is now part of a clothing line created by Isaiah.

While football is number one, Isaiah also excels at basketball.

And the Bingham family hopes his story can help push others past their perceived limitations.

