CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – It was an emotional day at Wiggins Elementary on Wednesday. Parents are once again protesting the decision to close their school.

About 1,200 kids from four Camden schools will leave their classrooms permanently this summer as part of the district’s restructuring plan. The four schools on the chopping block are Wiggins, Sharp, Cramer and Yorkship.

School Superintendent Katrina McCombs also showed up to Wednesday’s protest. She’s expected to tour all four schools that are proposed to be shut down.

Parents chanted “save our schools” and confronted the superintendent about the decision to close even more of their schools.

Students were also there protesting. They decided on a virtual walkout, and in solidarity, with matching shirts and a number of homemade signs, rallied to keep their schools open.

By the time McCombs made her way outside, parents made their plea before she was able to take off.

“What about our kids? What about our kids, Ms. McCombs?” one parent said. “My kid goes to Yorkship. It’s the only school in that neighborhood and you’re gonna take that away?”

An emotional plea from parents at U.S Wiggins Prep to Camden School Superintendent Katrina McCombs to keep their schools open. McCombs is touring the 4 schools to be shuttered this year. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/csIZiKizru — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) February 10, 2021

“I have to honor the commissioner of education, but I am listening and it hurts and it’s not easy for me. But I want you to know I’m going to do everything possible to do what’s best,” McCombs said.

The school superintendent got a bit emotional before taking off.

One concern parents continue to raise is that their children will have to walk long distances to get to their new schools. The district maintains buses will offer services for students that need to commute.