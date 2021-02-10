NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials are investigating the fatal police shooting of a man who was wielding a samurai-type sword outside a home in Upper Perk on Tuesday night. Around 7:41 p.m., police responded to a home in the vicinity of East 8th Street after receiving a call about a family member armed with a sword threatening to harm others.

Officers encountered 27-year-old Trey Bartholomew in Long Alley. He was yielding a samurai-type sword.

Investigators say the officer arrived with his vehicle lights and siren activated and was charged by the man.

Neighbors reported hearing three shots and the man was struck.

Officers initially rendered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The samurai-type sword was recovered by the body.

The names of the police officers involved are not being released at this time.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.