Upper Perk Police Officer Fatally Shoots Sword-Wielding Man, Police Say

PENNSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Police say an Upper Perk police officer shot and killed a sword-wielding man Tuesday night. The shooting happened on East 8th Street after police received a call from a family member who said the individual was making threats.
Upon arrival, officers located the subject in an alley, holding a large sword.
Police say officers told the subject to drop the weapon but instead the individual advanced toward an officer who fired at the man. Police say officers immediately tried saving the man's life but he died at the scene.
The incident is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.