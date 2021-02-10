PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies officially announced the re-signing of shortstop Didi Gregorius on Wednesday afternoon. Gregorius signed a two-year contract, reportedly worth $28 million.
Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs, and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the New York Yankees between 2015-18. He hit 16 homers and drove in 61 runs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.
The Phillies signed two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to a five-year, $115.5 million deal last month.
Philadelphia hasn't reached the postseason since 2011, the last year it had a winning record. The Phillies finished 28-32 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, missing a wild-card berth by one game in the expanded playoff format.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.