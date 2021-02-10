CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a North Philadelphia double shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street.

Police say the man was shot multiple times in his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police where he succumbed to his injuries.

RELATED: Shortstop Didi Gregorius Re-signs With Philadelphia Phillies On 2-Year Deal

A 40-year-old man was also shot once in the left arm.

He walked into an area hospital and was placed in stable condition.

No arrest has been made at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE: Parents At Wiggins Elementary Rally To Keep School Open As Camden City School District Set To Close 4 Schools

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 