PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a North Philadelphia double shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street.
On Assignment @CBSPhilly / yards of crime tape, more bullets and another body #Homicide on Venango Street / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania / 📷 @storyrd pic.twitter.com/PSRW1PIr3Y
Police say the man was shot multiple times in his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police where he succumbed to his injuries.
A 40-year-old man was also shot once in the left arm.
He walked into an area hospital and was placed in stable condition.
No arrest has been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
