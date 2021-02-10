PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s going to be cold and quiet during the day today then the unsettled pattern continues as series of disturbances will yield a prolonged period of off and on light snow to the area from tonight into Friday, including for the Shore and Delaware where the snow (and times of a mix) will be most persistent due to closer proximity to the most moisture and energy.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for all of Delaware, South Jersey, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware and Lancaster Counties from 7 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.

Snow will come in two batches with two distinct waves of low pressure – the first round overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and the second round overnight Thursday into Friday with a break in the action during the day Thursday. As of now, this appears to be no more than a nuisance system for most of us, especially from the city on the north where the precip will stay light and total accumulation Wednesday through Friday will total no more than 1-3″.

There’s a better chance of 3″+ in our far southern zones, closer to the center of each low and where more moisture will be available.

Then another winter storm to watch for the weekend. This will have a coastal component and may develop into a nor’easter, but likely not in the sense of heavy snow – in fact, there are indications this storm could present a significant icing threat to parts of the region. Disagreement on timing but most likely appears to be Saturday night and Sunday. Watching another potential quick-hitting system next Tuesday.