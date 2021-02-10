PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can anticipate a pretty scene outside your window tonight as light snow develops across the area. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Southeastern Montgomery and Lower Bucks Counties, all of South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware from 7 p.m. until noon Thursday.

A few pre-event flurries or snow showers are possible over the next few hours, then a large area of snowfall will overspread the area this evening from southwest to northeast, moving into our far southern and western zones after 7 p.m.

Snow looks to start falling in Philadelphia around 10 p.m. this evening. Steady snow will continue throughout the overnight period. Much of the snow will be light in intensity but a few heavier bands of snow may develop. Mixing with sleet and rain is possible at the Shore and in central and southern Delaware. Precipitation concludes for most by late Thursday morning, though a lingering wintry mix at the Shore could persist into early afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the winter weather advisory area, yet localized amounts to 6 inches of snow are not out of the question in association with the heavier bands.

The best chance for these higher-end amounts looks to be over southern interior New Jersey and northern Delaware. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are probable for our far northwestern suburbs, the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Poconos.

Watch for snow-covered and icy roads as temperatures will remain near and sub-freezing across much of the area through the day Thursday.

For the upcoming weekend, it appears increasingly likely that a coastal low will impact the area. This storm may present a significant icing threat to parts of the region. Stay tuned to the evolving forecast.

CBS3’s Lauren Casey and Matt Peterson contributed to this report