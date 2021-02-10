Philadelphia Police: Driver Critically Injured After Running Red Light, Crashing Into Trolley In Belmont

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a trolley in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood. Police say the driver of the car ran a red light and slammed into the trolley.Brotherly Love: The Baby Bureau Lending Helping Hand To New Parents In Need
It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at North 44th Street and West Lancaster Avenue.RELATED: Joel Embiid Helps 76ers Pull Away Late For 119-111 Win Over Kings
The trolley driver was also injured and is in stable condition.MORE: 'It's Insulting': Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers Upset After More Than A Dozen Nonprofits Suggest Teachers Return To Classrooms, 'Evaluate The Conditions Themselves'
Two passengers were on board the trolley but were not hurt.