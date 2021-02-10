TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is voluntarily quarantining after a member of his family recently tested positive for COVID-19. Murphy does not qualify as an exposed close contact, but the governor is quarantining out of an abundance of caution.
"A member of the Governor's family recently tested positive for COVID-19. Per guidance from public health officials, the contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor's family member during the potential infection window," the governor's office said in a statement.
Murphy tested negative for the coronavirus earlier Wednesday.
Murphy is also canceling in-person events.
New Jersey officials will provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response at 3 p.m.