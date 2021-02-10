PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials and community leaders will announce a plan to use Lincoln Financial Field and other large outdoor sites as COVID-19 mass vaccination sites. Councilmember Allan Domb will be joined by Councilmembers Cindy Bass, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Derek Green, Mark Squilla, Kenyatta Johnson, and Bobby Henon as well as former Democratic Rep. Bob Brady and Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street.
The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia officials and community leaders will announce a plan to use Lincoln Financial Field and other large outdoor sites as COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.