PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If “Shady” calls it a career, he’s going out a two-time Super Bowl champ. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has won the past two Super Bowls without taking a snap in either game.

McCoy was inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs last year but was active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

McCoy made the playoffs three times while with the Eagles and once with the Buffalo Bills prior to being a two-time champ.

Social media acknowledged McCoy’s accomplishment following the Bucs’ win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

shady mccoy was on the chiefs last year and bucs this year, he sitting on the bench and collecting rings after a great career. happy for him — jacob (@simmonshours) February 8, 2021

Shady McCoy in his Super Bowl career 0 snaps played

2 rings pic.twitter.com/O4p543H6Qr — SportsTalkFeed (@SportsTalkFeed) February 8, 2021

LeSean McCoy has now won 2 straight Super Bowls … with basically no production for the Chiefs last season and the Bucs this season … after ballin’ out his whole career (but not winning it all) … poetic finish for Shady 🌬🔥 — Sam Block (@theblockspot) February 8, 2021

LeSean McCoy has won back-to-back Super Bowls since spoiling Endgame for me — Matt Bowker (@mattbowker_) February 8, 2021

McCoy, a two-time All-Pro, was one of the best running backs in the NFL in six seasons with the Eagles. In 2013, he led the league in rushing with 1,607 yards, while averaging a league-best 100.4 yards per game. McCoy rushed for 6,792 yards and amassed over 9,000 yards from scrimmage, to go along with 54 total touchdowns before he was unceremoniously traded to the Buffalo Bills in March 2015 for linebacker Kiko Alonso during the Chip Kelly era.

Shady accumulated over 5,100 total scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns during four seasons with the Bills, before playing sparingly with the Chiefs and Bucs the past two years.

Prior to Super Bowl LV, McCoy hinted at calling it quits after the season, and when he does retire, he wants to it be as an Eagle.

“When I retire, I will definitely want to retire an Eagle,” McCoy told The Athletic. “I’m the all-time leading rusher over there. Twenty-five hasn’t touched the field since I left, my jersey number. That was always like a dream.”