PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers-Rangers game scheduled for Sunday in New York has been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 guidelines, the NHL announced on Wednesday night. Three Flyers — Travis Sanheim, Claude Giroux, and Justin Braun — are currently in the league’s protocols.
The NHL said the Flyers are expected to be able to reopen their facilities for practice on Monday.
“The Flyers’ organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies,” the league said in its announcement.
The @NHL announces @NHLFlyers’ game on February 14 is postponed; Targets Monday for team’s return to practice. https://t.co/Zad4PF9cK2 pic.twitter.com/l0WTkX2tTa
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2021
There were no new Flyers in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.
This will be the Flyers’ fourth game postponed due to the coronavirus. The Flyers’ game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night was postponed.
The Flyers' games against the New Jersey Devils that were scheduled for Thursday and Saturday were already postponed due to 16 Devils being in the league's COVID protocols.
There’s no word on when the games will be made up.