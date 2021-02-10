SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBS) — “The Boss” was busted for DWI last year in New Jersey. The National Park Service confirmed to Eyewitness News that Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 at the Gateway National Recreation Area.
Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.
The National Park Service says Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.
Springsteen has not commented on the arrest.
He recently starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep.