Brotherly Love: The Baby Bureau Lending Helping Hand To New Parents In Need

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — When it comes to clothes, babies grow–and outgrow–fast! A woman working in Warminster is collecting those clothes for thousands of babies who need them.

For nearly a decade, Fran Wasserman has dressed babies she has never met! We met her back in 2014.

She is the founder of The Baby Bureau, a non-profit that provides new and gently used clothes for new parents who need a hand.

“They have no insurance, or they have no family or they have not enough income to provide for their family,” Wasserman said.

And Wasserman has kept it up, since then, she has made and given away more than 5,400 “baby bundles.” Every child gets nearly 40 outfits but that’s not all.

“We put in a new book, try to put in new rattle, hat, socks, shoes, booties, and blankets and quilts if we have them,” Wasserman said.

They’ve also given away 37,000 diapers.

Chris Riegel is one of the longest-serving volunteers.

“We love the fact the fact that we feel like we’re giving them a baby shower in a bundle,” Riegel said.

Wasserman says the tough economy means families need more help than ever.

“Our baby bundle gives them the opportunity to allocate their money in other ways, like on food and gas,” said Wasserman.

Riegel said, “And it’s very important that we’re back because the need is so great.”

Wasserman and Riegel have never lost enthusiasm for the work.

“It feels so good to know the community cares enough to donate to us so we can turn around and donate to our families,” Wasserman said.

The Baby Bureau could use your help! You can make financial contributions or you can donate through a no-contact dropoff.

They are located at 225 Newtown Road, The Warminster Campus of Abington Hospital. Donors may drop off at the receiving side of the hospital. They may open the doors where it says “receiving” and leave the donations in that hallway with their contact information attached.

The doors are unlocked Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

For more information email, fran@thebabybureau.org.