PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials are expected to give a COVID-19 vaccine distribution update Tuesday afternoon. Department of Health Senior Advisory Lindsey Mauldin will host the virtual briefing.
The press conference is at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS Philly.
- Who: Department of Health Senior Advisory Lindsey Mauldin
- What: COVID-19 vaccine update
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device
