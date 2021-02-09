CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials are expected to give a COVID-19 vaccine distribution update Tuesday afternoon. Department of Health Senior Advisory Lindsey Mauldin will host the virtual briefing.

The press conference is at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS Philly.

  • Who: Department of Health Senior Advisory Lindsey Mauldin
  • What: COVID-19 vaccine update
  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

 