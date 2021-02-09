PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an extraordinary moment in history. Delaware Valley law professors and constitutional experts are watching former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as each side makes their case.

Two people from the Delaware Valley will be center stage — one of the prosecution and one for the defense.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey One Of Six Senate Republicans To Join Democrats To Proceed With Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Trump is facing his second impeachment trial. The first day of testimony opened with riveting video and audio evidence of the day of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Sam Hodge Jr., a forensic science and law professor for Temple University, explained how Democrats are using forensics to prove their case.

“Right now, they’re not going to call witnesses, so they’re not making a credibility question,” Hodge said. “It’s going to be what you and I can see with our own eyes that is not disputed.”

Perry Dane, a constitutional law expert for Rutgers University, concurs, saying the First Amendment applies in different contexts.

“What he’s being accused of is one of the most sacred responsibilities in a democracy, which is not to get in the way of a peaceful and orderly transition of power,” Dane said.

Bruce Castor, Former Montgomery County DA, Trending On Twitter While Defending Donald Trump During Impeachment Trial

Testimony in Washington is scheduled to last through at least Sunday and is being led by two local names from the Delaware Valley. Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor is among a trio of attorneys representing Trump, while second-term Democratic Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, is one of nine House impeachment managers prosecuting the case.

“They are going in there, they know what they’re going to do. However, can I show enough evidence that I’m going to reach into your consciousness and say, ‘Hey, this is not good that day. This is against democracy and can I switch those 12 votes,'” Hodge said.

A conviction will require a two-thirds vote, but will warrant a separate majority vote from the Senate to disqualify Trump from future office.

If acquitted, Trump may not be out of the woods. Civil or criminal proceedings could still be filed against the former president.