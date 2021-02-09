CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was tied up and robbed inside of his Center City apartment on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Locust Street.

Philadelphia Police say the 50-year-old victim was inside his apartment when the suspects broke through the front door and assaulted him.

Police say the man was also tied up.

The suspects got away with $4,000 and multiple expensive watches.

The victim was treated on the scene.

No arrests have been made.