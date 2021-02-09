LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A small plane landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, shutting down some traffic and prompting a crash, authorities said. It happened in the westbound lanes between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Harrisburg East exits.Man Critically Injured After Stabbed At Least 10 Times In West Philadelphia: Police
Officials say the plane had engine trouble and clipped two tractor-trailers as it landed.
No injuries were reported.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that some traffic was blocked in the area.
DISABLED VEHICLE – #PaTurnpike I-76 West at MM 263 between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit # 266 & Harrisburg East Exit # 247. The right lane is blocked. Watch for slow or stopped traffic. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficMDT @AmandaABC27 @WGAL @CBS21NEWS @fox43 pic.twitter.com/EVHMKFoLIc
The road was cleared a couple of hours later.
