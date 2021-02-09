CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:Harrisburg News

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A small plane landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, shutting down some traffic and prompting a crash, authorities said. It happened in the westbound lanes between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Harrisburg East exits.

RELATED: Man Critically Injured After Stabbed At Least 10 Times In West Philadelphia: Police

Officials say the plane had engine trouble and clipped two tractor-trailers as it landed.

No injuries were reported.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that some traffic was blocked in the area.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Pilot Flew Through Clouds In Apparent Violation Of Federal Standards, Became Disoriented Before Fatal Crash, NTSB Says

The road was cleared a couple of hours later.

MORE: 2 People Rescued, Nearby Homes Evacuated After 4-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Tire Warehouse In Pleasantville, New Jersey

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)