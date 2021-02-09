BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Believe Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Darius Winters Was Case Of ‘Mistaken Identity’
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Time is running out for business owners to apply for coronavirus relief in Philadelphia. The city is offering grants of up to $15,000 for restaurants and gyms affected by recent closures.

Business owners have until 11:59 P.M. Tuesday to request financial help.

The bill freezes evictions for restaurants for six months if the following criteria are met:

  • The restaurant owner or operator employs no more than 100 people at the location seeking protection
  • There are no more than three total locations within the City of Philadelphia
  • The operator can demonstrate a loss of more than 50% revenue for any two-month period between March and Jan. 1

