PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NHL has officially postponed Tuesday night’s Philadelphia Flyers-Washington Capitals game due to COVID-19 guidelines. The NHL says the postponement is a result of a second Flyers player entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
RELATED: 2 Flyers-Devils Games Scheduled For This Week Postponed Due To COVID Protocols
The decision was made by the league’s NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups in an effort to be cautious.
Coronavirus test results will be analyzed in the coming games.
There is no rescheduled date for the game at this time.MORE: Memorial Service Held For Legendary Temple Basketball Head Coach John Chaney
The Flyers’ Thursday and Saturday games against the New Jersey Devils have already postponed due to 16 Devils players being in COVID protocols.