UNION COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man made the most of the recent snowfall by turning it into a work of art. There’s no need to travel to Washington, D.C. to see one of the most iconic monuments.
A 14-foot snow sculpture of the Lincoln Memorial now stands outside of a home in Cranford, New Jersey.
This piece of art is a labor of love for Robert Schott.
He says it took him 60 hours to make the masterpiece.
It’s hard to tell if the snow sculpture will last long enough for Abraham Lincoln’s actual birthday this Friday, Feb. 12.