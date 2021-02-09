CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in West Philadelphia was seriously injured after police say he was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday morning. It happened on the 5700 block of Delancey Street, just after 8 a.m.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Pilot Flew Through Clouds In Apparent Violation Of Federal Standards, Became Disoriented Before Fatal Crash, NTSB Says

Police say the 37-year-old victim was stabbed at least 10 times in the chest, back, and abdominal area.

RELATED: 2 People Rescued, Nearby Homes Evacuated After 4-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Tire Warehouse In Pleasantville, New Jersey

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

MORE: Philadelphia Police: 15-Year-Old Among 7 People Killed Monday In Violent Start To Week Across City

No arrests have been made.