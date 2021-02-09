PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in West Philadelphia was seriously injured after police say he was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday morning. It happened on the 5700 block of Delancey Street, just after 8 a.m.Kobe Bryant Pilot Flew Through Clouds In Apparent Violation Of Federal Standards, Became Disoriented Before Fatal Crash, NTSB Says
Police say the 37-year-old victim was stabbed at least 10 times in the chest, back, and abdominal area.
He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.