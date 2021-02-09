BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Believe Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Darius Winters Was Case Of ‘Mistaken Identity’
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If “Shady” calls it a career, he’s going out a two-time Super Bowl champ. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has won the past two Super Bowls without taking a snap in either game.

McCoy was inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs last year but was active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

McCoy made the playoffs three times while with the Eagles and once with the Buffalo Bills prior to being a two-time champ.

Social media acknowledged McCoy’s accomplishment following the Bucs’ win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

McCoy, a two-time All-Pro, was one of the best running backs in the NFL in six seasons with the Eagles. In 2013, he led the league in rushing with 1,607 yards, while averaging a league-best 100.4 yards per game. McCoy rushed for 6,792 yards and amassed over 9,000 yards from scrimmage, to go along with 54 total touchdowns before he was unceremoniously traded to the Buffalo Bills in March 2015 for linebacker Kiko Alonso during the Chip Kelly era.

Shady accumulated over 5,100 total scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns during four seasons with the Bills, before playing sparingly with the Chiefs and Bucs the past two years.

Prior to Super Bowl LV, McCoy hinted at calling it quits after the season, and when he does retire, he wants to it be as an Eagle.

“When I retire, I will definitely want to retire an Eagle,” McCoy told The Athletic. “I’m the all-time leading rusher over there. Twenty-five hasn’t touched the field since I left, my jersey number. That was always like a dream.”