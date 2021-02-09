PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County school bus driver plead guilty to sexually abusing two teen boys, including a foster child who was in his care. John Michael Evans, 40, of Tullytown, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary deviated sexual intercourse and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.
Police say Evans abused the two boys separately and repeatedly between January 2017 and June 2020, when the more recent victim reported the abuse to Tullytown police.RELATED: LeSean McCoy, Former Philadelphia Eagles Running Back, Wins Second Consecutive Super Bowl Without Playing In Either Game
Evans began abusing the foster child in April 2020 shortly after the boy, who was 16 at the time, was placed in his care.
The victim reportedly told police abuse happened “several times a week, too many times to count.” Evans also had nude photos of the boy and would arrange sexual encounters with other men in which he included the boy, according to Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler.RELATED: NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Due To COVID-19 Protocols
The boy said Evans would give him alcohol and marijuana before and after the abuse. Evans told the boy about the previous victim and that no one believed the first victim and no one would believe him if he reported the abuse.
That victim, now 17, reported to police that Evans sexually assaulted him on numerous occasions. Charges were filed as a result of a renewed investigation.
Prior to the charges, Evans worked as a school bus driver for the Pennsbury and Bristol Township School Districts.MORE: Kobe Bryant's Pilot Flew Through Clouds In Apparent Violation Of Federal Standards, Became Disoriented Before Fatal Crash, NTSB Says
Evans’ sentencing has been deferred for 30 days while he undergoes an evaluation by the Sex Offender Assessment Board.