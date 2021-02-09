NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — An effort is underway to make sure homeless students are not left behind in Newark, Delaware. The Red Roof Inn has turned part of its motel into a classroom.
Some families have been living there during the pandemic.RELATED: Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean Serving As Impeachment Manager In Trial Of Former President Donald Trump
The Christiana School District and the United Way worked with the Red Roof Inn to help the students continue their learning.RELATED: SEPTA Offering $100 To Employees Who Receive COVID Vaccine
“They provide the tutors that come in each day to help with snacks, to make sure that Coach [JL] Williams has everything he needs to keep the learning pod running,” said Superintendent Deidra Aikens.
“We’re really excited about the potential and we’re hoping that this is something that continues to go on and on so we can serve as many people as we possibly can,” said Williams.MORE: Man Whose Phone Number Was Found On Mass Shooter Sentenced
Nearby businesses have also pitched in to help the students.