PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With violent crime in Philadelphia on the rise, a well-known defense attorney is throwing his hat in the ring to become Philadelphia’s next district attorney. Charles Peruto launched his campaign Tuesday.
“If you don’t believe punishment is a deterrent to crime, then leave because you’re stupid. Crimes must have consequences. They don’t right now,” Peruto said.
Peruto is running as a Republican.
He said he will give up his campaign if current District Attorney Larry Krasner loses the Democratic primary in May.