PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police believe a 15-year-old boy fatally struck by gunfire in Grays Ferry was a case of “mistaken identity.” Darius Winters was shot multiple times on the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith says they believe the teen was mistakenly targeted.

“We believe this is a case of mistaken identity at this point in time. We think he’s going to be an innocent victim that was targeted incorrectly,” Smith said.

Police say Darius was sitting outside with a group of teenagers when a car drove up and a gunman opened fire.

Darius was struck multiple times and died at the hospital.

The other teenagers were not hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Darius was one of seven victims shot and killed during a deadly 24 hours in Philadelphia.

