PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurants in Philadelphia may be able to boost their indoor dining capacity by the end of this week. City officials announced Tuesday that restaurants that pass an air quality test can boost their indoor capacity to 50% on Friday, Feb. 12.
Businesses must first fill out an online application and self-certify their air quality standards. This includes changing the room’s air at least 15 times each hour.RELATED: Effort Underway To Make Sure Homeless Students Are Not Left Behind In Delaware
If restaurants have an HVAC system or standalone ventilation unit in use, the following ventilation standards are also required to open at 50% capacity:RELATED: Philadelphia-Area Hardware Stores Experiencing Shovel Shortages With More Snow In Forecast
- HVAC system is fully operational and ventilates the entire indoor dining area.
- At least 20% outside is air circulated by HVAC system.
- Filtration MERV 11 or higher.
- Exhaust vent has a minimum six-foot clearance from tables, chairs, or other items.
Currently, restaurants in the city have an indoor capacity of 25%.MORE: Open For Business: Westbrook Lanes Bowling Alley Not Giving Up On Family Fun Despite Pandemic
This announcement comes as the deadline for business owners to apply for coronavirus relief in Philadelphia approaches.