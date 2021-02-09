PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor is defending Donald Trump during the former president’s impeachment trial in the Senate chambers on Tuesday. Castor started trending on Twitter as both sides of the aisle criticized his often rambling opening statement about the constitutionality of the trial.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for “incitement of insurrection” for his actions leading up to last month’s deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

During his remarks, Castor said House Democrats only impeached Trump because they didn’t want to face him politically again.

“You will not hear any member of the team representing former President Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters and those that breached the Capitol,” Castor said.

In his often meandering remarks, Castor repeatedly praised the Democratic impeachment managers for an “outstanding” presentation, later commenting that the House presentation was so “well done” that the former president’s team “changed” their presentation.

“I thought they were brilliant speakers and I loved listening to them,” Castor said.

Castor also praised the greatness of U.S. senators, the history of the Roman Senate, the legal foundations of the Constitution, the importance of free speech and more.

Castor did not spend much time defending Trump’s words and actions or addressing key constitutional arguments.

Users flooded social media with their takes on Castor, causing the former DA to trend on Twitter.

Former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who joined his legal team during Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, told Newsmax that he has “no idea what’s he’s doing. I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying.”

“He may know the senators better than I do. Maybe they want to be buttered up. Maybe they want to be told what great people they are and how he knows two senators. But, boy, it’s not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that,” Dershowitz continued.

'There is no argument – I have no idea what he is doing,' @AlanDersh on Trump's defense lawyer Bruce Castor 'talking nice' to U.S. Senators – via Newsmax TV's 'American Agenda.' https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/7P7uVk5X19 — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 9, 2021

Christina Bobb, a host on the pro-Trump One America News Network, tweeted that “David Shoen [sic] is saving Bruce Castor’s reputation. Castor should take notes.”

David Shoen is saving Bruce Castor’s reputation. Castor should take notes. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary GOP voiced support for Castor, tweeting “Bruce Castor speaking the TRUTH. Partisanship won’t get us anywhere. Unfortunately Democrats are ravenous to convict President Trump in the Senate. Why? Partisanship. #AcquitTrump.”

Bruce Castor speaking the TRUTH. Partisanship won’t get us anywhere. Unfortunately, Democrats are ravenous to convict President Trump in the Senate. Why? Partisanship. #AcquitTrump — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 9, 2021

The vast majority of reaction on social media was critical of Castor’s arguments.

Jamie Raskin talked about burying his son & worrying his family would die in a coup while Bruce Castor is impersonating My Cousin Vinny — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 9, 2021

Bruce Castor has said 50,000 words and 3 sentences. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) February 9, 2021

Bruce Castor making his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/JX25zdokBd — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 9, 2021

I'm no lawyer, but not even a cat filter could save Bruce Castor right now. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) February 9, 2021

Just in: Bruce Castor is being paid by the word. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2021

If nothing else, I must say Bruce Castor's truly authentic phil-uh-DOLL-fee-uh accent is really taking me back@jaketapper, ya feel me? — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) February 9, 2021

Bruce Castor up there rambling like my uncle at Thanksgiving. — Bobby Hughes (@CoachBarney) February 9, 2021

A conviction of Trump will require a two-thirds vote, but will warrant a separate majority vote from the Senate to disqualify the former president from future office. If acquitted, Trump may not be out of the woods. Civil or criminal proceedings could still be filed against Trump.