Sinkhole Swallows SUV After 12-Inch Water Main Break In Philadelphia's Logan Neighborhood

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole after a 12-inch water main break in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Sunday morning. It happened on the 5500 block of North 11th Street.

Luckily, no one was in the SUV when the road opened up.

Workers had to remove the car before they could start repairing the broken main.

