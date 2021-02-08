PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are departing from the Citizens Bank Park for Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida. They started packing up on Monday morning and are set to leave at 12 p.m.
The load includes 2,400 baseball, 1,200 bats, and 140 batting helmets.
Phillies Spring Training officially opens Feb. 17.
