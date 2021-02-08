PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our region has a wintry seven days ahead with cold temperatures and multiple chances for snow. Clouds increase Monday night as our next system quickly approaches.

This is a fast-moving, weaker storm that may begin as areas of light snow or a light wintry mix in the city and suburbs late tonight or early Tuesday morning, but then will change over to rain.

In the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and the Poconos, snow will be the dominant precipitation type where 2 to 4 inches of snowfall is likely by late afternoon when the system departs.

Philadelphia and its suburbs may pick up a coating of snow or slush prior to the transition to all rain.

The next chance of snow develops Wednesday evening as a series of disturbances may yield an extended period with rounds of snow from Wednesday night into Friday.

There is a chance we may see a lull Thursday night, but regardless, measurable snowfall will occur during this timeframe across much of the region. Some mixing will occur along the coast.

A few more model runs will be needed in the coming days to hone in on totals but as it stands now, snowfall of 6+ inches appears possible in some locations by late-day Friday.

Eyewitness News is also watching for another possible Nor’easter for this weekend.

So far this season, 16.6 inches of snow has fallen in Philadelphia, as compared to last season when we had only 0.3 inches of snow.

Also, Allentown has received 44.7 inches of snow this season with 26.2 of it in this month alone. Keep in mind that Allentown’s seasonal average is 31.6 inches of snow.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team for your latest forecast.