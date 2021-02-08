PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public school teachers are pushing back against the district’s COVID-19 reopening plan. They say it’s too soon to go back into a classroom, full of students.
Philadelphia educators, community leaders and city and state officials are coming together Monday in a show of solidarity demanding the safe reopening of city schools.
As many as 2,000 teachers were to report to classrooms Monday morning to begin planning for the return of students to hybrid learning.
Instead, many teachers and parents turned out at Gompers Elementary saying it’s still too unsafe to return to schools in the midst of a pandemic.
They don't believe the school district has done enough to implement proper safety measures in school buildings.
“Teachers and kids deserve safety and deserve to have schools that are open and safe,” ATF National President Randi Weingarten said.
Teachers and parents are demonstrating at dozens of schools around the city today making their voices her.
Meanwhile, the city says teachers will not face any disciplinary actions for not returning to schools Monday.
They are awaiting the findings of a third party mediator to give his findings on whether buildings are safe enough to reopen.