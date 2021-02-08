CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is the latest victim of gun violence in Philadelphia. Police say the teenager was shot and killed Monday evening in the city’s Grays Ferry neighborhood.

According to officials, this happened just before 8 p.m. along the 2900 block of Morris Street.

Police say a group of teens was sitting outside of a home when a car drove up and started firing shots into the crowd. The 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, left knee and left arm.

Police say he then ran into the home, where he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Police say at least 21 shots were fired in what they believe was a targeted attack.

Officers were responding to another call in the area when they heard the shots ring out and called it in over the radio.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This comes just hours after two men were found shot to death in Kensington.

There have been at least seven murders in the city Monday.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.