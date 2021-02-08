WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.Memorial Service For Legendary Temple Basketball Head Coach John Chaney
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia was featured in a Super Bowl advertisement. We now know what’s behind the garage door.

The owner revealed the botanical dreamscape filled with busy workers.

RELATED: Philadelphia Teachers, Parents Demonstrating Solidarity At Gompers Elementary, Calling For Safe Reopening Of City Schools

The ad was for Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services.

Four Seasons gained fame when the Trump campaign unexpectedly held an election press conference at its site.

MORE: Deadline For Murphy To Act On Marijuana Bill Pushed Back

The Chief Creative Officer of Wilmington Advertising Agency Aloysius Butler and Clark, Steve Merino, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the top Super Bowl ads.