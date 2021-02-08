PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia was featured in a Super Bowl advertisement. We now know what’s behind the garage door.
Opportunity knocked, @therealfstl1992 answered. Their incredible story is exactly why we teamed up to make our big game commercial. With the right talent, you can build anything—even a press conference parking lot. #GoBigWithFiverr pic.twitter.com/dpqo09wXFH
The ad was for Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services.
Four Seasons gained fame when the Trump campaign unexpectedly held an election press conference at its site.MORE: Deadline For Murphy To Act On Marijuana Bill Pushed Back
The Chief Creative Officer of Wilmington Advertising Agency Aloysius Butler and Clark, Steve Merino, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the top Super Bowl ads.