Man Killed After Crashing ATV In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 27-year-old man is dead after flipping his ATV in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on North Second Street and Rising Sun Avenue.
Police say the ATV driver was not wearing a helmet when he flipped his vehicle.
Medics rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.
No cars were involved in the crash.
