PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Family, friends, fans and former Temple basketball players are paying their final respects to legendary head coach John Chaney. The university is hosting a memorial service at The Liacouras Center.

There is a public, socially-distanced viewing set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

Then, a private service will be held at 3 p.m.

You can watch the service on the video player above beginning at 3 p.m.

Chaney was known to hold early morning basketball practices, and to honor him, several local high school basketball teams will be up early, working out Monday morning.

Chaney died on Jan. 29 at the age of 89.

Chaney spent 24 seasons patrolling Temple’s sidelines, compiling a 516-253 record during his Hall of Fame career. He was an institution in Philadelphia for decades.

On the court is how many will remember Chaney, but it’s what he did off the court that really set him apart.

“He’s a legendary figure, a true icon and his legacy is phenomenal. When he went out to recruit, there were a lot of moms, grandmoms, dads who said, ‘you know what, I’m going to hand my son off to somebody who will be a great surrogate father for these young fellas,’” Fran Dunphy said.

Dunphy, who succeeded Chaney in 2006, says he did just that, making sure his student-athletes not only reached success on the court but in the classroom as well.

“He was very much into that and that was his way of saying, you know, I’m going to have you here and we’re going to do great, great things, but it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a lot of work and you’re going to come out of here a better man than when you first came here, and he accomplished that. Almost to a person,” Dunphy said.

Chaney took the Owls to the NCAA tournament 17 times, including going into the 1988 tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Chaney’s teams reached the Elite Eight five teams.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. The court at The Liacouras Center is named after the Hall of Famer.

Chaney retired following the 2005-06 season.

Prior to his time at Temple, Chaney coached Cheney University for 10 years, capturing the NCAA Division II title in 1978. He finished with a 225-59 record for Cheney.

Chaney began his coaching career at Philadelphia’s Sayre Junior High before going to Simon Gratz High.

