CBS3 Staff
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Intense flames shot from the roof of a home in Delaware County overnight. The fire started shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Prospect Park.

Firefighters are having trouble getting the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

