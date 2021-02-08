PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Intense flames shot from the roof of a home in Delaware County overnight. The fire started shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Prospect Park.
Firefighters are having trouble getting the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported.
