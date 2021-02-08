PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As a Penn Stater, it’s hard to forget the moment a freshman cornerback was paralyzed during a football game against Ohio State University. A year after being told he may never walk again, he led the Nittany Lions onto the field at Beaver Stadium.
Jessica Kartalija chats with Adam Taliaferro.
Twenty years ago, Taliaferro sustained an injury that changed his life while playing football at Penn State University. He broke his neck and at the time doctors weren’t sure if he was ever going to walk again.
Through the great care of physical therapists and doctors, Taliaferro says he looks back now and is “living a good life.”
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Weather: Watch Out For Icy, Slick Conditions Across Region Monday As 2 Storms Expected To Bring More Snow This Week
Philadelphia Native Jazmine Sullivan Getting Raves For Rendition Of Star-Spangled Banner With Eric Church At Super Bowl 55
Philadelphia Teachers To Protest Unsafe Conditions At School Buildings On Monday As Union Asks They Work Remotely