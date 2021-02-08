PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot dead on the second floor of a Kensington property. It happened on the 2900 block of Rosehill Street around 3:20 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 42-year-old man was found in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.RELATED: Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Days Ahead With Multiple Chances For Snow This Week
A second man was found in the hallway, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit tells me 6 people have been murdered in 16 hours. @CBSPhillyRELATED: Community Members Honor Philadelphia Police Officer Tab Ali Who Died After Contracting COVID-19
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 8, 2021
Police say six people have been murdered in the city Monday.MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Four Seasons Total Landscaping Owner Shares Experience Starring In Super Bowl Ad
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.