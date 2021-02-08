PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are coming off a massive seven-goal performance in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, and they’ll play the Capitals again tomorrow at 6 p.m. But beyond that, who knows.
The Flyers’ Thursday and Saturday games against the New Jersey Devils have been postponed. That’s due to 16 Devils players being in the COVID protocol.RELATED: Memorial Service Held For Legendary Temple Basketball Head Coach John Chaney
RELATED: Phillies Depart From Citizens Bank Park For Spring Training In Clearwater, Florida
Schedule Update: Additional @BuffaloSabres, @NJDevils and @mnwild games postponed. https://t.co/byeWmfM5FG pic.twitter.com/BjJbBYKMNj
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 8, 2021
Yesterday, the Flyers got tested at 6:30 a.m. before their game against the Caps.
Goalie Brian Elliott says everyone is just trying to do the right thing.
“It was an early game and a lot of us were getting up at a similar hour so I don’t think it was that crazy of a wake-up for most guys and it’s just unique. You gotta roll with the punches a little bit and if you get hung up on those little things and let those things bother you, I think that’s the wrong path to go down so let’s roll with the punches, laugh it off a little bit and try your best to stay healthy and keep your teammates safe,” Elliott said.MORE: Watch: Wilmington Creative Officer Steve Merino Discusses Most Memorable Super Bowl 55 Commercials
Meanwhile, Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was placed on the COVID list Sunday.