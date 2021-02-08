CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are coming off a massive seven-goal performance in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, and they’ll play the Capitals again tomorrow at 6 p.m. But beyond that, who knows.

The Flyers’ Thursday and Saturday games against the New Jersey Devils have been postponed. That’s due to 16 Devils players being in the COVID protocol.

Yesterday, the Flyers got tested at 6:30 a.m. before their game against the Caps.

Goalie Brian Elliott says everyone is just trying to do the right thing.

“It was an early game and a lot of us were getting up at a similar hour so I don’t think it was that crazy of a wake-up for most guys and it’s just unique. You gotta roll with the punches a little bit and if you get hung up on those little things and let those things bother you, I think that’s the wrong path to go down so let’s roll with the punches, laugh it off a little bit and try your best to stay healthy and keep your teammates safe,” Elliott said.

Meanwhile, Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was placed on the COVID list Sunday.