By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they’ve arrested the driver of a car that crashed into a home in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Comly Road.

(credit: CBS3)

Investigators say a 53-year-old woman was trapped under the car. She was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver they arrested is a 27-year-old man.

