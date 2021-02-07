PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they’ve arrested the driver of a car that crashed into a home in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Comly Road.
Investigators say a 53-year-old woman was trapped under the car. She was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Police say the driver they arrested is a 27-year-old man.
