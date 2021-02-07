PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow emergency has been lifted in Philadelphia. Managing Director Tumar Alexander announced the snow emergency was lifted as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
“Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances. Black ice on the roadway remains an issue for vehicular traffic, and the region is still under a wind advisory, with the possibility of downed trees and power lines,” said Alexander. “I would like to thank our Streets Department and all our other City agencies for their snow-fighting efforts and working to get our city back to normal business as quickly as possible.”
Vehicles are now able to park on snow emergency routes.
If your vehicle was relocated during the Snow Emergency, officials ask you call 215-686-SNOW to find it, not 911.
Trash and recycling collections will resume Monday but rear driveway collections will be suspended. Rear driveway collections will resume on Tuesday.
Residents are asked to have patience as the streets department continues to treat roads.
You can submit requests for salting and plowing to 311 beginning Monday, Feb. 8 at 12 p.m.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Winter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region
Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 17 Puppies From Lancaster Property Over Welfare Concerns
Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings