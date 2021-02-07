PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Police Officer has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into a home in Northeast Philadelphia, leaving one woman critically injured. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Comly Road.
According to officials, the off-duty officer, identified as Gregory Campbell was crossing Comly Road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the home.
Investigators say a 53-year-old woman was trapped under the car. She was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
A 45-year-old man also sustained injuries to the right side of his body. Two dogs inside of the home were also struck.
Campbell. 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, DUI, and related offenses.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement in regards to the incident saying in part:
“The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are enormous, and all too often, life-changing,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “A family should always feel safe in their home, and yet the actions of this individual shattered that reality. The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police Officer is appalling. Police Officers must be held to a higher standard – even while off-duty – and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place. My prayers remain with this family.”
