KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Four-year-old twins in Montgomery County put their building skills to work after last week’s snowstorm. Max and Sophie Nyitrai, of King of Prussia, built a 7-foot snowman — with some help from their parents.
Angela, the twins’ mother, says they started with a 6-inch in diameter snowball and rolled it down a slope in their backyard. When it reached its final destination, the base of the snowman was about 4-feet in diameter.
She says the four of them could barely roll it.
After getting the base in place, they used snow shovels and buckets to make the rest of the body.
It took the family about two hours to build the 7-foot snowman.
