CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey woman trying to get an injured animal out of the road was struck and killed by a car last week in Camden County, police said. Cherry Hill police said the 27-year-old Medford woman tried to go to the aid of the animal at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 70 near South Frontage Road.
Police said she was struck by a car and died. The 24-year-old Voorhees man driving the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
Police didn’t release the name of the woman or the driver and didn’t say what kind of animal was involved.
Cherry Hill Police and Camden County prosecutors are investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Winter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region
Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 17 Puppies From Lancaster Property Over Welfare Concerns
Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings