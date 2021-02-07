PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week started we talking about pheromones. And animal advocate Carol Erickson encouraged anyone to google that to try and make sense of what they are.
Apparently, they work when it comes to keeping dogs and cats in the same household calm with one another.
They will also work if you just have dogs or just have cats.
This is a study that came out of the United Kingdom and it showed that these synthetic hormones used for dogs and cats can’t be smelled by people.
So you won’t know when you put the diffuser in.
Some of the undesirable actions that were reduced by using these pheromones products would be, the dog chasing the cat and the cat running away, the dog growling at the cat, the cat hiding from the dog, the dog barking at the cat, or the two just staring at one another.
These products also increased desirable interactions.
Watch the video to hear more about the pheromone products.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Winter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region
Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 17 Puppies From Lancaster Property Over Welfare Concerns
Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings