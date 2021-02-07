PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is recovering after police say someone shot her outside a bar in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood. Shell casings littered the scene outside Tab 2 Bar, at Paul Street and Torresdale Avenue.
The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
A 34-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot twice in the leg.
