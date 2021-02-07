WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning In Place As Super Bowl Sunday Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Across Region
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is recovering after police say someone shot her outside a bar in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood. Shell casings littered the scene outside Tab 2 Bar, at Paul Street and Torresdale Avenue.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

A 34-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot twice in the leg.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Winter Weather Warning, Advisory In Place For Sunday As Snowstorm Could Dump Several Inches Of Snow Across Region

Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 17 Puppies From Lancaster Property Over Welfare Concerns

Union Tells Philadelphia Teachers Not To Report To School On Monday Over Safety Concerns Of Buildings